'We are always there': Local veteran services still helping during pandemic

Despite new rules for social distancing and mask wearing, a number of local veterans services organizations have continued connecting past military members to medical, financial and social supports.
“We feel that it’s important that the veterans in our community know we are still here, and that there is support even in the pandemic. That doesn’t change things. It may change the way we approach each other physically, but it doesn’t change the fact that the American Legion is there, and we are always there for our veterans,” said Dan Halverson, adjutant for the Kelso American Legion Post 25.
His group helps Kelso veterans get their discharge papers, which is “basically the lifeline to any services they could get.” The American Legion also represents veterans as they seek benefits from the U.S. Veterans Administration, which provides medical and mental health services, among other aid.
The pandemic “certainly hasn’t changed any of the needs, other than making them more acute,” Halverson said. But it has shifted some ways the American Legion works on behalf of its members.
“We are still able to get those people taken care of, we just do it at a distance. There’s more phone calling as opposed to meeting in the office,” he said.
The VA estimates that there were about 9,500 veterans living in Cowlitz County in 2019. More than 16% of those veterans, or about 1,500 people, contacted the Cowlitz Veterans Service Center last year to seek some kind of assistance, said Jim Stonier, a trustee for the center.
That number has risen steadily since 2016, although Stonier expects that number to decrease some due to safety restrictions put in place during the pandemic.
“Right now we are kind of in a holding pattern,” Stonier said. “We are keeping hours and we are seeing people, but we are kind of minimizing the amount of traffic we get at the veterans service center. ... We are open, but we have all sorts of requirements that people wear masks, we social distance, we clean, we use sanitizer to clean all of the spaces after someone has been in the office area.”
Even with the addition of masks and cleaning supplies, the center’s mission remains the same. Volunteers, most of them veterans themselves, help fill out application forms for VA veteran benefits or connect veterans with day-to-day assitance for their housing and financial needs, Stonier said.
“It’s a broad range of assistance. We know full well that because we have the experience, it’s easier for us to do the applications than to just refer them ot the computer to figure it out,” Stonier said.
Stonier’s group often collaborates with other local organizations, including HEVIN (Helping Every Veteran In Need), the Veteran Integration Program through Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington and various posts of the American Legion.
Halverson said that sort of teamwork helps ensure that each veteran gets they help they need. The biggest challenge, both locally and nationally, is meeting “acute needs” that cannot wait for a long, bureaucratic process. For example, a veteran might ask for gas to get to a job interview they have the very same day.
“Sometimes the bureaucracy moves too slow, so they miss out on a lot of opportunities,” Halverson said.
The Kelso American Legion has a “boot program,” which collects donations to keep on hand to help veterans quickly take care of small emergencies. Groups like HEVIN help meet acute needs, Halverson said.
HEVIN helps veterans with direct support, such as paying for rent and groceries, finding furniture for a new home or driving to medical appointments. Co-founder Rhonda Black said the group also tries to forge social bonds between local veterans.
The group plans to host its second annual “Vetsgiving” dinner on Nov. 21 to thank local veterans with a free Thanksgiving-style dinner. The idea is to bring veterans together in one place to “ease some of their stress” and prevent lonliness around the holidays.
This year will follow all COVID-19 safety rules for restaurants, so tables will be spaced out and no more than six people can sit together. That will limit how many people can attend, but “we still wanted to have it so it can be a tradition we hold every year,” Black said.
“I think a lot of people who come are needing that social outlet of being with other people, especially with COVID becuase we haven’t been able to (gather) for so long,” she said.
Local veterans already had an opportunity to socialize at an early Veterans Day parade on Nov. 7. Halverson’s group helped organize the event to “get the word out” about local veterans and how community members can help support them.
“One of the biggest things we can do in our community and our society today is to let people know that veterans are the lifeline to our freedom,” Halverson said. “People should recognize that after the veterans serve and come home, life isn’t always peachy and they need help. I believe that helps the community understand or see the responsibility they have for those who have fought battles for their freedom.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.