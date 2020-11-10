'We are always there': Local veteran services still helping during pandemic

That number has risen steadily since 2016, although Stonier expects that number to decrease some due to safety restrictions put in place during the pandemic.

“Right now we are kind of in a holding pattern,” Stonier said. “We are keeping hours and we are seeing people, but we are kind of minimizing the amount of traffic we get at the veterans service center. ... We are open, but we have all sorts of requirements that people wear masks, we social distance, we clean, we use sanitizer to clean all of the spaces after someone has been in the office area.”

Even with the addition of masks and cleaning supplies, the center’s mission remains the same. Volunteers, most of them veterans themselves, help fill out application forms for VA veteran benefits or connect veterans with day-to-day assitance for their housing and financial needs, Stonier said.

“It’s a broad range of assistance. We know full well that because we have the experience, it’s easier for us to do the applications than to just refer them ot the computer to figure it out,” Stonier said.

Stonier’s group often collaborates with other local organizations, including HEVIN (Helping Every Veteran In Need), the Veteran Integration Program through Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington and various posts of the American Legion.