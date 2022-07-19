WDFW to use drones to survey Stillman Creek in Lewis County through fall

LEWIS COUNTY — Scientists with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will use a drone to survey habitat conditions of Stillman Creek, a tributary to the South Fork Chehalis River in Lewis County, this summer and upcoming fall.

Weather permitting, drone flights will take place for up to two days between late July and late August. The survey areas will be limited to privately owned lands where landowners have provided signed permission for access related to the Stillman Creek habitat restoration project.

Later this fall, there will be additional drone flights depending on weather and construction progress, according to WDFW.

Data collected from the drone flights will help WDFW staff compare site conditions of Stillman Creek before and after the habitat restoration project.

Stillman Creek is the last of five river restoration projects sponsored by WDFW as part of the Aquatic Species Restoration Plan, a science-based plan designed to restore, rebuild and protect the Chehalis River Basin to support a productive ecosystem that is resilient to the impacts of climate change, according to a news release.

The Stillman Creek restoration project will include installing native trees and shrubs, removing invasive species, constructing engineered log jams to help stabilize stream banks and provide protection for young salmon, and reconnecting floodplain and off-channel habitats to help keep cool water in the creek.

Funding for WDFW’s river restoration projects is provided by the Washington state Legislature through the Department of Ecology’s Office of Chehalis Basin.