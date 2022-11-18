WDFW prepares for trout fishing in Kress Lake, Lewis County ponds for Black Friday

With Thanksgiving approaching next week, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced this week it is in the process of completing rainbow trout stocking in lakes around the state in preparation for Black Friday, Nov. 25.

WDFW stocks lakes statewide every fall with “holiday special” trout weighing up to 3 pounds and averaging 15 to 16 inches in length, according to a news release. Dozens of lakes have already been stocked or will be by Black Friday.

“The Thanksgiving weekend is one of the best times of year to go fishing in Washington, and it’s also a great time to introduce visiting friends or relatives to the joy of fishing,” said Steve Caromile, inland fish program manager with WDFW in a news release. “Hitting your local lake offers a great alternative to the chaos of Black Friday.”

Anglers must have current fishing licenses to participate.

Some of the lakes on the west side of Washington that were scheduled to be stocked included:

Kress Lake in Cowlitz County

Fort Borst Park Pond and South Lewis County Park Pond in Lewis County

Lake St. Clair, Long’s Pond and the Black, Long, Offutt and Ward lakes in Thurston County

Battle Ground and Klineline lakes in Clark County

Cranberry Lake in Island County

Leland Lake in Jefferson County

Beaver and Green Lakes in King County

Rowland Lake in Klickitat County

Spencer Lake in Mason County

Tanwax, Kapowsin, American, Bonney and Harts lakes in Pierce County

Gissburg Ponds, Ballinger, Silver and Tye lakes in Snohomish County

Elton Pond North in Yakima County