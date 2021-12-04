WDFW offering incentives for hunters to turn in elk hooves

To learn more about elk hoof disease, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is starting a pilot program in the 2021 license year offering hunters the chance to win a premium elk tag.

For the western Washington general season and most special permit hunters, WDFW is offering entry into a drawing to hunt mature bull elk next year over large areas of western Washington and outside of general seasons using any weapon.

"While the details about the incentive permits are still being worked out, these permits will offer a rare opportunity," the WDFW press release said.

Hunters can participate by submitting the hooves of their harvest to WDFW. If the hooves submitted display signs of hoof disease or are abnormal, the hunter will be entered into the drawing.

"Elk with hoof disease typically exhibit a limping gait or hold an affected hoof off the ground while stationary," the press release said. "When processing your elk harvest, carefully examine the animal’s hooves for lesions between the hoof claws, overgrown or cracked hoof claws or sloughed hoof claws, which are common indications of the disease. If you decide to participate in the incentive program, take the hooves from the field to your nearest drop off location."

Local drop off places include the WDFW Southwest Region office in Ridgefield, the Fallert Creek Fish Hatchery in Kalama, the Merwin Hatchery in Ariel and the U.S. Forest Service office in Amboy.

Participating hunters will have to provide some information about themselves like their WildID and fill out a form at the drop off location. WDFW staff will clean and evaluate hoof submissions for signs of hoof disease, and enter eligible hunters into the random drawing opportunity, which will take place in late winter, the press release said.

This program is separate from the WDFW incentive that allows Master Hunters to target elk with hoof disease more under a specific permit.

