WDFW hosts online meeting about fish passage rules to help salmon, orca

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will host a digital meeting on July 29 to discuss and take comment about potential improvements to fish passage and screening for construction projects in state waterways.

The rulemaking effort relates to recent recommendations from Gov. Jay Inslee's Southern Resident Orca Task Force, which identified identifying lack of prey as a key threat to the endangered Puget Sound whale population.

Puget Sound’s Southern Resident orca population, once numbering 200, now is 74, a 30-year low. Orca's diets consist primarily of Chinook salmon, which also are listed on the federal Endangered Species Act. Many conservationists point to water infrastructure, such as dams, as one reason for dwindling fish populations.

The task force specifically noted that WDFW should develop rules to fully implement the so-called fishways, flow and screen statutes. These laws govern requirements for fish passage in construction projects in state waters.