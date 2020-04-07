WDFW extends fishing closures, delays some hunting season openers

The department made the closure decisions after consulting with local health departments, the release said.

The extended closures include all recreational fishing and shellfish harvesting, whether on public or private lands, and spring bear hunts that would have started on April 1, according to the release. It also closed the April 4 and 5 youth turkey hunt and will postpone the spring bear and turkey season opening days, the release says.

When fishing seasons do open again, anglers should be prepared to practice proper social distancing and avoid gatherings that characteristically define opening day for so many, according to the release.

Depending on the length of the closure, turkey and bear hunters may still be able to use their permits, WDFW said. For example, if the seasons can reopen on May 4 when the stay-at-home order is slated to end, there would be roughly a month left in each hunting season, according to the release.

Hunting application deadlines for the rest of the year have not changed, but WDFW extended the deadline for sealing bobcat and river otter pelts harvested during the 2019-2020 season to July 20, the release says.

Refunds for licenses and permits are available if initiated before opening day. Hunters can also get their points reinstated for spring bear season if requested prior to the start of the season.

