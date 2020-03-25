WDFW closes all recreational fishing, shellfishing

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closed recreational fishing and shellfishing statewide starting Wednesday night to encourage residents to abide by the governor's stay at home order.

"This is not a decision we take lightly, but it's the right thing to do for the health and well-being of Washington's families," WDFW Director Kelly Susewind said in a prepared statement Wednesday. "Monday's extraordinary order for the residents of our state to stay home requires all of us to work together to ensure these measures have the intended effect."

Fishery managers have reported that some anglers have been seen crowding banks as concerns over coronavirus have continued, according to a news release. In addition, many salmon and steelhead fisheries require regular monitoring under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), which includes conducting angler interviews at access sites surrounding the state's marine waters. The on-site, face-to-face nature of those interviews puts people at potential risk of transmitting the coronavirus, but without such monitoring, these recreational fisheries must close to ensure ESA protections, according to the release.

The statewide closures begin at midnight Wednesday and last until at least 5 p.m. April 8. Two days before the closures lift, WDFW will evaluate if there's any need to extend them, the release says.