WDFW closes all recreational fishing; PacifiCorp shuts most recreation sites

Outdoor recreational opportunities are dwindling in response to the coronavirus outbreak and Gov. Jay Inslee's stay at home order.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closed recreational fishing and shellfishing statewide Wednesday night to encourage residents to abide by the governor's order.

"This is not a decision we take lightly, but it's the right thing to do for the health and well-being of Washington's families," WDFW Director Kelly Susewind said in a prepared statement Wednesday. "Monday's extraordinary order for the residents of our state to stay home requires all of us to work together to ensure these measures have the intended effect."

Fishery managers have reported that some anglers have been seen crowding banks as concerns over coronavirus have continued, according to a news release.

In addition, many salmon and steelhead fisheries require regular monitoring under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), which includes conducting angler interviews at access sites surrounding the state's marine waters. The on-site, face-to-face nature of those interviews puts people at risk of transmitting or catching the coronavirus, but without such monitoring, these recreational fisheries must close to ensure ESA protections, according to the release.