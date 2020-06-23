WDFW clarifies summer ocean salmon fishing rules

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fish and Wildlife officials this week announced size and catch limits for salmon anglers in Ilwaco, Westport and other Pacific coast areas through the end of September.

In Marine Area 1 (Ilwaco), anglers can keep up to one salmon per day through June 28. Chinook must be 22 inches or larger, but there is no minimum size for other salmon species. All Coho must be released.

From June 29 through Sept. 30, two salmon can be kept per day, with one of them allowed to be a Chinook. Chinook must be 22 inches or larger, and hatchery Coho must be 16 inches or larger. Wild Coho must be released.

Coastwide, anglers cannot fish in an area if they have a catch on board that is not legal to retain in that area, WDFW said. For example, it is illegal to have salmon aboard while fishing in an area closed to salmon fishing, even if the salmon was caught elsewhere. Single-point barbless hooks are required in all marine areas when fishing for salmon.

For more information, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/news/wdfw-clarifies-ocean-summer-salmon-fishing-regulations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.