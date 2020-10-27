WDFW asking for public help investigating dead deer in Toutle

TOUTLE — Any Steelhead Landing residents who see a dead deer in the development should report it to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife police as part of an ongoing investigation.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Captain Jeff Wickersham said over the past few months, a number of dead deer have been found in the area of the Toutle gated development.

"If it was just one deer it wouldn't be an issue, but it's lot for that particular area," he said. "We have gone out and investigated them a few times, but we’re not coming up with much. It’s unusual to have a density of animals dying like this in a small area."

He said part of the reason the investigation is moving slowly is that the officers are not getting called to the scene quickly enough.

"By the time we get reports (of dead deer) it's days later, because the community doesn’t know they should call," Wickersham said.

Wickersham said he could not release more details about the deer's injuries or numbers due to the active investigation.

If anybody in in the area of Steelhead landing development sees a dead deer or has any information, Wickersham asked them to call Fish and Wildlife police at the regional office in Ridgefield at 360-696-6211, or WDFW communications at 360-902-2936, option 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.