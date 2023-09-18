Shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced last week 36 days of tentative razor clam digs at coastal beaches from Sept. 29 through Dec. 29.

“We enter the 2023-24 season with a smaller coastal razor clam population than the past few years, but it still remains strong and healthy enough to provide ample digging opportunity this fall and early winter,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist.

Marine toxin levels have been elevated according to the Washington Department of Health guidelines. WDFW is unsure if all beaches will open to start the season. DOH requires two test samples taken seven to 10 days apart, and domoic acid levels must fall under the guideline level before a beach can reopen for digging. Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

Final approval of marine toxin testing usually occurs about a week or less – sometimes two to three days – prior to the start of each digging series.

On all open beaches – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, and Copalis – the daily limit is 15 clams per person. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition.

“It's important that diggers keep the clams they dig to prevent wastage,” Blumenthal said. “It's not unusual to encounter some small clams, especially this early in the season.”

Kalaloch beach off the northern Olympic Peninsula coast won’t be open due to continuing issues with depressed populations of harvestable clams.

Most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide. Below are the tentative dates, along with low tides and beaches.

No digging is allowed before noon during digs when low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses can be purchased from WDFW’s licensing website, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. WDFW recommends buying your license before visiting coastal beach communities.

Tentative razor clam digs Sept. 29: 7:18 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Sept. 30: 8:04 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Oct. 1: 8:49 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Oct. 2: 9:36 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Oct. 14: 7:17 p.m.; 0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Oct. 15: 7:52 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Oct. 16: 8:28 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Oct. 17: 9:06 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Oct. 18: 9:49 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Mocrocks Oct. 27: -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Oct. 28: 7:03 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Oct. 29: 7:46 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Oct. 30: 8:29 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Oct. 31: 9:12 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Mocrocks Nov. 12: 5:53 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Mocrocks Nov. 13: 6:30 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Nov. 14: 7:09 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Nov. 15: 7:51 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Nov. 16: 8:37 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Nov. 17: 9:27 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Copalis Nov. 18: 10:22 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Mocrocks Nov. 24: 4:18 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Nov. 25: 5:05 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Nov. 26: 5:49 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Nov. 27: 6:31 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Nov. 28: 7:12 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Nov. 29: 7:52 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Mocrocks Dec. 13: 6:55 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Dec. 14: 7:39 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Dec. 15: 8:25 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Dec. 16: 9:12 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Dec. 17: 10:01 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Dec. 26: 6:18 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Dec. 27: 6:57 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks Dec. 28: 7:35 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis Dec. 29: 8:11 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks