Water system flushing on west side of Longview Friday

Longview utility crews will flush water mains in west Longview Friday between 15th Avenue, Ocean Beach Highway and Lake Sacajawea.

The work is scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. and end by 4:30 p.m. Residents are asked not to use water while crews are flushing the mains.

The city water department warns people in the area that the flushing process can push sediment into residential plumbing and advises them to run water through a hose or a bathtub before using it for drinking or cleaning.

Longview has been flushing different sections of the city water system each week over the summer to clear sediments and improve water quality.

