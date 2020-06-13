Water shutoff in Kalama set for Monday due to school construction

The City of Kalama will shut off a water main Monday to allow the new elementary school contractor to work on the line.
The shutoff could affect neighbors around the school, including residences on Geranium Street between North Fourth and Taylor Road; North Fifth Street between Geranium and the school; and Fir Street from North Fourth to the end.
The outage will begin at 8 a.m. and is set to end by 4 p.m. Water will be restored as soon as the contractor finishes work on the line, according to the city. For further information, contact Kelly Rasmussen, public works director, at 360-673-3706.
