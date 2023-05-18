The city of Longview Utility Operations will be installing a new water main beginning at 3222 Wildwood Dr. and continuing to the end of the street.

Construction work will begin at around 8 a.m. on Monday. The work is estimated to last about eight days to allow for the main replacement and jobsite cleanup.

Every effort will be made for access to waste receptacles as well as access to homes and driveways, according to the city. Emergency services, mail or other deliveries will have access.

Visit www.mylongview.com for more information.