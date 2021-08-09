 Skip to main content
Water main flushing near Willow Grove on Friday
Water main flushing near Willow Grove on Friday

Longview utility crews will flush water mains west of State Route 432 in the area of Willow Grove on Friday.

Work will begin at 6:30 a.m. and will end by 4:30 p.m., according to a press release from the city of Longview.

Flushing may stir up sediment in plumbing, so the city recommends not using water while the flushing is happening and then running water through an outside hose bib or in a bathtub afterward for a short time before consuming water or washing clothes.

