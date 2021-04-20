Water main flushing continues in Longview

The City of Longview has scheduled water system flushing Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the area between 15th Avenue and the Cowlitz River from Ocean Beach Highway to California Way.
Flushing can stir up sediment in water pipes, so residents in the area should avoid using water during the flushing period, according to a city press release.
Afterward, the city recommends running water in a bathtub or outside hose before drinking water or washing clothes.
The Daily News
The Daily News
