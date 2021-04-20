 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Water main flushing continues in Longview
0 comments

Water main flushing continues in Longview

{{featured_button_text}}

The City of Longview has scheduled water system flushing Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the area between 15th Avenue and the Cowlitz River from Ocean Beach Highway to California Way.

Flushing can stir up sediment in water pipes, so residents in the area should avoid using water during the flushing period, according to a city press release.

Afterward, the city recommends running water in a bathtub or outside hose before drinking water or washing clothes.

The Daily News

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Wildfire in Kelso field threatens homes, power lines
Local

Wildfire in Kelso field threatens homes, power lines

Firefighters set up structure protection at the nearby occupied homes and extinguished power poles that had caught fire while other units began securing a fire line around the perimeter. Crews managed to contained the blaze within 25 minutes as it grew to a total of 1.5 acres. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News