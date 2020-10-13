Watch virtual debates for two races

Virtual debates with candidates for superintendent of public instruction and the 19th Legislative District are being held. The debates are hosted by the Wahkiakum County Republican and Democratic Virtual Debate/Forum Subcommittee.

The debates can be seen in “real time” on the Wahkiakum RandDteam YouTube channel and will also be available a few minutes after the debates end.

People who missed the previous debates for secretary of state and 19th Legislative District senator can view them on the YouTube channel up to the Nov. 3 election.

The schedule

• Oct. 13: 7-7:55 p.m., superintendent of public information, Chris Reykdal and Maia Espinoca.

• Oct. 14: 7-8:55 p.m., state representative, Legislative District 19, Position 1, Jim Walsh and Marianna Everson; and state representative, Legislative District 19, Position 2, Rep. Brian Blake and Joel McEntire.

