 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch virtual debates for two races
0 comments

Watch virtual debates for two races

{{featured_button_text}}

Virtual debates with candidates for superintendent of public instruction and the 19th Legislative District are being held. The debates are hosted by the Wahkiakum County Republican and Democratic Virtual Debate/Forum Subcommittee.

The debates can be seen in “real time” on the Wahkiakum RandDteam YouTube channel and will also be available a few minutes after the debates end.

People who missed the previous debates for secretary of state and 19th Legislative District senator can view them on the YouTube channel up to the Nov. 3 election.

The schedule

• Oct. 13: 7-7:55 p.m., superintendent of public information, Chris Reykdal and Maia Espinoca.

• Oct. 14: 7-8:55 p.m., state representative, Legislative District 19, Position 1, Jim Walsh and Marianna Everson; and state representative, Legislative District 19, Position 2, Rep. Brian Blake and Joel McEntire.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Old gym "K" mounted for display at Kelso High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News