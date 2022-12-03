 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH: Saturday's Longview holiday parade heads around the Civic Circle

A marching band performs at the holiday parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Longview.

The Longview Downtowners’ Holiday Parade and Ceremonial Civic Circle Lighting took place Saturday night and included marching bands, as well as firetrucks and ambulances decorated with lights.

Check out more local holiday happenings on The Daily News event calendar and in the Community page round up

The holiday parade heads around the Civic Circle on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Longview.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

