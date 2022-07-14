Watch interviews of 3rd District congressional candidates

Learn more about congressional candidates’ stances on key issues and why they want to represent Southwest Washington in Congress.

The League of Women Voters of Clark County, a nonpartisan group, interviewed seven of nine candidates seeking to represent the 3rd District. An hourlong compilation can be viewed at CVTV.org through Election Day.

Incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, Oliver Black, Chris Byrd, Leslie French, Heidi St. John, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Davy Ray participated. Joe Kent and state Rep. Vicki Kraft did not respond to the group’s invitation.

A League member fielded the candidates’ identical questions in individual interviews rather than hosting a traditional format due to the long list of contenders. They had 90 seconds to respond to each question, which covered immigration, the role of media in democracy, party platform issues and how they would communicate with voters.

“Often people bypass the primary, failing to recognize its significance,” said Melanie Handshaw, League candidate forum committee co-chair. “But, of course, the primary is vitally important because it determines who are the final candidates.”

Primary elections are on Aug. 2, and the top two candidates will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.