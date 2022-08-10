Watch free family flicks at Lake Sacajawea Park through August

A longrunning event to show free movies on an inflatable screen at Lake Sacajawea Park in Longview returns later this week with weekly Friday night films through August.

Longview Parks and Recreation’s Movies at the Park kicks off Friday with “Luca,” a 2021 computer-animated Pixar and Disney film about an Italian sea monster child’s dreams to live above the water.

The 2010 computer-animated DreamWorks film “How to Train Your Dragon,” about a young outsider Viking’s friendship with an injured dragon, follows on Aug. 19. The series ends on Aug. 26 with the 1981 Steven Spielberg-directed action flick “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” about an archaeologist’s epic quest to find a religious relic.

Longview Parks and Recreation Coordinator Karry Williquette said organizers try to select at least one current film, as well as a movie geared toward teens. She said she provides a list of up to 15 possible films to staff of the series’ sponsor Fibre Federal Credit Union, who have the last pick. She said the event needs a sponsor to cover fees like permits.

The Movies at the Park screen is roughly 20 feet by by 18 feet and films are shown on a projector. Movies start at dusk, which Williquette said could be around 8:45 p.m., at Martin’s Dock to ensure darker lighting to view films.

Williquette said around 400 to 600 people attend each movie, depending on the weather. The National Weather Service forecasts partly cloudy skies Friday night and a low of 57 degrees.

Longview Parks and Recreation is scheduled to sell popcorn and candy at the event for “minimal charges,” Williquette said. She said a bag of popcorn is about a dollar.

People are encouraged to bring their own snacks, as well as blankets and lawn chairs for comfortable viewing. Williquette said young moviegoers often come in pajamas with sleeping bags.

Williquette said watching films outside creates a different experience than inside typical movie theaters.

“It’s pretty surreal outside, and having nature right there with you,” she said. “You might be able to talk a little more than you could inside and enjoy a chill in the air and wrapping in blankets.”

Before the film, families can meet at 7:30 p.m. at Martin’s Dock to enjoy a balloon artist and bingo. Williquette said Fibre Federal staff will hold a craft tutorial for kids.

The event was never canceled during the pandemic. Viewers watched films in their vehicles in the Southwest Washington YMCA parking lot instead of the park in 2020 to social distance, according to The Daily News archives. Williquette said the event returned to its regular outdoor viewing at the park last year.

Williquette said the department hosts the event to encourage quality time among families.

“I think it’s just like any other family event,” she said. “We want to encourage families to play together, spend time together, be outdoors, enjoy fresh air, and make memories.”