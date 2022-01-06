WATCH: Flood damages and road closures across Cowlitz County on Thursday

This page will be continually updated with information about road closures and damages caused by flooding on Thursday.

Emergency Disaster Declaration

The Cowlitz County commissioners have passed an emergency disaster declaration related to flooding. The declaration allows the county Public Works Department to distribute sandbags and road crews to immediately repair damages caused by the torrential rain.

"Persons and property are and will be damaged unless further efforts are taken to reduce the threat to life and property," the declaration read.

Columbia Heights Road

Longview Public Works Department closed a stretch of Columbia Heights Road between West Lynwood Drive and Parkview Drive because of water and debris on the roadway.

State Route 4

There is standing water and rocks on the roadway on State Route 4, aka Ocean Beach Highway, in several locations, according to the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's office.

As of 11:30 a.m., the Wahkiakum County Department of Emergency Management said State Route 4 is open, but there is water over the road at mile posts 39 and 32.3 at Risk Road.

Risk Road is closed on the west end due to water, as is the east end of Covered Bridge Road. Eden Valley Road, Nelson Creek, North Satterlund, South Satterlund and Loop Road from the highway to Bar are all closed due to water over the road.

Schraum Road is closed due to road damage and the west end of Hungry Highway is closed due to a mud slide.

There is water over the road on Elochoman Valley Road, mile post 3 to Beaver Creek, Deep River at Anderson Road and the west end of Loop Road.

The Ferry Oscar B is open.

Kelso

The Kelso Police Department reported Thursday morning standing water covered sections of North 23rd Avenue and Bowmont Avenue.

Landslides covering entire lanes were reported on the 2600 block of Old Pacific Highway and the 2400 block of Allen Street. The Allen Street landslide also temporarily knocked out power to more than 600 Cowlitz PUD customers, according to the PUD's outage map.

Part of Alpha Drive is also closed.

Longview

Parents looking to pick students up at Robert Gray should use the 48th Avenue and Pine Street entrance this afternoon, as there are two road closures by the school and the entryway to the school parking lot is flooded at the three-way stop. There will be county and school staff directing traffic into the parking lot via the exit, "which will require patience and cooperation from families who pick up students after school," the school said.

Pacific County

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a high wind warning and a flood warning for Pacific County, according to the Pacific County Sherrif's office.

The high wind warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Jan. 6 until 10 a.m. Jan. 7. Southwest winds of 35-45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph are forecast for beaches and headlands. Winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are forecast for inland communities.

The flood warning has been issued for the Willapa River from Jan. 6 until the afternoon of Jan. 7.

Wahkiakum County

Wahkiakum schools are releasing all students at noon Thursday due to flood advisory warnings. All extra curricular activities are canceled.

Wahkiakum on the Move canceling routes Thursday due to flooding.

Ostrander Bypass

The Cowlitz County Department of Public Works is preparing to open the Ostrander Bypass Road to allow emergency crew access to Ostrander Road. The county closed Alpha Drive on Thursday morning due to road flooding.

RiverCities Transit

RiverCities Transit bus route 57 is on a snow route due to a mudslide on Allen Street. All route 57 stops on Allen Street east of Minor Road, Corduroy Road, Sunrise Street, North 18th Avenue, Burcham Street and Crawford Street are closed. The route 57 stop on Bowmont and Croy streets is closed.

RiverCities LIFT will notify passengers of scheduling changes.

Sandbags

Sand and sandbags are available to many Cowlitz County residents to help reduce flooding impacts. Longview residents can pick up sandbags at 1426 Alabama Street and Kelso residents are directed to 2300 Parrott Way. County residents can pick up sandbags from 2215 Talley Way in Kelso.

Sand, bags and shovels are available for the public to use. People will need to fill the bags themselves.

