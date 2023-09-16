Officials are preparing to make around $50 million in improvements to equipment that cleans septic waste for Cowlitz County’s largest cities.

Three Rivers Regional Wastewater Authority leaders say they need to complete two projects: update the way the plant processes solid waste into a more marketable, fertilizer-like product, and replace two major cleaning devices that are settling askew into the soil.

Each project is expected to cost around $25 million, so the district is going after its first bonds without another municipality’s help to take on both tasks at the same time.

Three Rivers’ Board of Directors voted Wednesday to approve the loan to pay off its one outstanding bond, clearing the way to begin construction specs and applications for the new bond. The board is expected to vote on the bond authorization in March, and may take out a bond for a second phase of work in 2025.

Three Rivers General Manager Duane Leaf has run the facility for 19 years. Leaf said the goal is to have the funds and construction plans finalized by the end of April so work can begin in the summer of 2024. The whole project is expected to take two or three years.

The wastewater authority is a municipal agency that jointly partners with Longview, Kelso, Cowlitz County and Beacon Hill but operates independently and has a board of directors made up of representatives from the municipalities.

Closing the books

The wastewater authority still has an outstanding bond from around 2008, which Cowlitz County is responsible for because Three Rivers didn’t gain its own bonding authority until 2013.

The Cowlitz County Commissioners approved a plan Tuesday to start defeasement of that outstanding bond. Three Rivers will use a short-term loan to cover the remaining $2 million in payments, which Leaf said straightens out the county’s books and simplifies the application process for the new bond.

Future bond payments would be split between Three Rivers and the four partner municipalities based on how much waste they send. Longview is the largest stakeholder with around 60% of the plant’s flow, followed by Kelso with 30%.

Leaf told the Kelso City Council the bond payments might eventually increase wastewater rates by up to 7%. He said it was the highest estimate and the cost could be lowered if Three Rivers receives grants or state public works funds for the improvements.

“We can’t start doing the cost savings and the revenue until after it gets done,” he said. “Our overall goal is to get the work done as fast as possible so we can live up to our end of the bargain.”

What is being fixed?

The largest of the two projects, and the one that excites Leaf the most, would change how the plant processes the solid waste pulled from wastewater. Currently Three Rivers pasteurizes it with lime as a chemical sterilizer. The end result is cleaner but has a very strong smell and only eliminates around 30% of the water, making it tougher to spread.

Instead, they want to make the waste more easy to spread and treat like a fertilizer on personal gardens. Leaf hoped that appeal to home gardeners would help the biosolid process pay for itself over time, along with increasing the ability to store the waste for multiple weeks at a time.

“We have a product that is good for farm fields but not good for residential uses,” Leaf said. “We want to position ourselves to be more geared toward the residential uses and maybe the commercial markets as well.”

The proposed new process will dry the waste with heat and centrifuges. The heating process removes 90% of the water from the product, converting it into small grey flakes of condensed matter.

“So instead of right now, our product looks like a wet pile of clay, it’s going to look like this,” Leaf said as he shook sample flakes of the heat-dried waste into his palm from a salt shaker.

The second project at Three Rivers would repair the primary clarifiers. One of the first steps in the treatment process, the clarifiers are a pair of roughly 80-foot wide tanks that pull solid waste to the bottom of the tanks and allow cleaner water to flow out from the top into the next stage.

The tanks were installed in 1976 and should last another decade. The problem is the soil under the tanks is shifting and resettling, causing the whole tank to lean slightly. In addition to creating small cracks in the cement, Leaf said the tilt reduces the surface area of water at the top of the clarifier, which makes the clarifier run less efficiently, having less water cleaned in the early stage.

The plant has made adjustments to compensate for the lean but Leaf said the effect has accelerated over the last few years.