Waste Control sells to new corporate owners with regional ties

Greg Hannon, solid waste and recycling manager for the City of Longview, said the city’s existing contract with Waste Control includes a cost-of-living adjustment, which will remain in place for the new owners next year. In general, Hannon expects the transition between owners to be “seamless” with “no effect to the residents of Longview.”

“I have had several conversations with officials from Waste (Connections) this past week and they are committed to maintaining the same level of service, the same level of efficiencies and commitment in providing solid waste and relying services to our residents,” Hannon said.

Waste Connections, which took over the plant in mid June, will continue to operate the Cowlitz County plant under the Waste Control name, Hudson said. It also will keep the current staff of 112 workers.

“Waste Connections is committed to continuing the employment of all the hard-working, local employees at Waste control and providing them new growth opportunities,” Hudson said. “Our customers should not notice any changes.”

Though founded in California and currently based in Texas, Waste Connections has historic ties to Southwest Washington. The company’s first acquisition was a business in Clark County.