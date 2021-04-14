Washington Way crosswalk installation to cause lane closures starting Tuesday

The City of Longview is advising drivers to expect lane closures starting next week during installation of a new crosswalk signal at Washington Way and 28th Avenue.
The city contracted with Mill Plain Electric Inc., of Vancouver, to install high intensity activated crosswalk signals, signs and striping on Washington Way, according to a press release.
The work is set to begin Tuesday and expected to end May 6. Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. During that time, drivers should anticipate lane closures in each direction on Washington Way, according to the press release.
