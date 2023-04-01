A state business association has recognized a Longview-based paper company for its efforts to add jobs and make more recycled paper products through modernized equipment unveiled last fall.

The North Pacific Paper Company in October cut the ribbon on its new drum pulper as part of a project to use more wastepaper — which would otherwise end up in a landfill — in its production of corrugated boxes, bags and other packaging products. The addition reportedly brought 100 jobs to the county.

The Washington Economic Development Association awarded NORPAC on Tuesday with the 2023 Economic Development Project of the Year — Business Retention/Expansion.

“We are honored that WEDA has recognized our work to continue investing in our community to not only support new jobs but also continue our mission to prevent tons of waste from going into landfills,” NORPAC CEO Craig Anneberg said in a news release. “We also want to thank the Cowlitz Economic Development Council for being a strong partner in these efforts and for nominating us for this award.”

The recognition does not come with any monetary award or otherwise, NORPAC Vice President of Communications Nathan Wilson said in an email to The Daily News.

At an annual Cowlitz Economic Development Council conference Feb. 28, NORPAC Co-President Tom Crowley said the company would continue its goal of making packaging products more sustainable.

"I would venture to guess many of the books that you have in your house and in your office are printed on our paper right here in Longview," Crowley told industry leaders during the February conference. "Our mission is to build a sustainable company for our employees, customers and community with world-class manufacturing of high-quality recyclables and low-carbon paper that our customers want and our planet needs."

CEDC President Ted Sprague said in the news release the council was happy to support companies "dedicated to innovation and economic expansion."

"Cowlitz County is grateful to NORPAC for being an industry leader that recognizes the importance of investing in the community and continuing to expand efforts to reduce waste,” Sprague said.

NORPAC employs more than 500 people in Southwest Washington, the news release says.