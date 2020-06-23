Washington to require masks as virus activity increases

Washington state will require people to wear facial coverings in public settings beginning Friday, under a statewide public health order announced Tuesday by Gov. Jay Inslee in response to increased COVID-19 virus activity.
The order, issued by Secretary of Health John Wiesman, requires face coverings when people are indoor in a public area, and outdoors in a public area when six feet of physical distancing can’t be maintained.
Inslee said in a press conference Tuesday the increased virus activity statewide "shouldn't be shocking" as more people are leaving their homes more often.
In Cowlitz County, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased by about 65% over the past two weeks, with six new cases reported Tuesday. Of the county’s 152 cases, 71 are recovered (or about 46.7%, which is above the national rate of 41.8%).
Two Cowlitz virus patients are hospitalized outside of the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. The county has zero reported virus-related deaths.
Health officials said late last week that the jump in case numbers is not solely because of increased testing.
With Inslee’s recent order, Washington joins several other states that already have statewide mask orders in place, including California, which issued its order last week.
Yakima County, which has been among the areas hardest hit by the outbreak, has even more stringent requirements under a separate proclamation issued by Inslee that also takes effect Friday. In addition to being covered by the statewide mandate on masks in public, there will now be a legal requirement that prohibits people from entering a place of business — either indoors or outdoors — without first donning a mask.
Under that same proclamation, businesses in the central Washington county are prohibited from allowing a customer to enter a business, or conduct business with a customer in any public space unless the customer is wearing a face covering.
There are exemptions for children under the age of 2, for people who are deaf or have hearing loss and for those with a medical reason for not wearing a mask. Facial coverings for children between the ages of 3 and 5 are strongly recommended, but not required under the orders.
People engaged in recreation alone or with household members and those eating out at restaurants wouldn’t have to wear masks as long as they are properly distanced from others.
The statewide order builds on a previous one from Inslee, that — since June 8 — has required workers to wear facial coverings unless they don’t interact with others on the job.
A spokesman for Inslee said that violation of the statewide mask order is a misdemeanor, and could be punishable by up to 90 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine. Violation of the Yakima County proclamation is a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to 364 days in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.
Inslee said while enforcement could be used if necessary, he believes most people will get behind the order voluntarily.
In other virus-related news, the state Tuesday approved Kittitas County to move to Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan, joining 15 other counties. Cowlitz County’s application to move to a modified version of Phase 3 is still under review.
If approved, the modified phase would allow outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people, indoor gatherings of 10, as well as reopening customer-facing government services, museums and libraries.
In Pacific County, health department officials announced Tuesday that an additional positive COVID-19 case had been reported, bringing that county’s total to 17. The agency said the individual was identified as a close contact to the four new cases reported there on Monday. The county health department also noted that one of the previously reported cases is an employee of a local seafood processing facility and that the department is working with the processing facility to assess, test, and limit spread of the virus.
