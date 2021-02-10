Washington to receive less than half of COVID-19 vaccine doses requested

State and local officials also urged vaccine providers to prioritize giving people second doses by using first-dose vaccine supplies if they have to.

Roberts said the state is trying to correction some confusion from several weeks ago when the governor began requiring providers use 95% of their vaccine allocation within a week, which led to some using second doses as first doses. That’s created a higher current demand for second doses, she said, with providers requesting nearly double what the state will receive next week.

“We have an incredible amount of requests this coming week,” Roberts said. “We’re working to understand the scope problem and identify a couple different options on how to manage that and get the first and second doses lined back up in the future.”

The state recommends providers schedule second-dose appointments when giving the first vaccine dose.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Saturday, about 942,170 vaccine doses had been given statewide, about 79% of the 1.06 million doses delivered.

Cowlitz County vaccine providers had given 7,672 doses as of Saturday. More than 6,265 county residents had received their first dose and about 1,810 had received both doses as of Saturday, according to the state.