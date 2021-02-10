Washington to receive less than half of COVID-19 vaccine doses requested

Next week, Washington vaccine providers will receive less than half the amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses than they requested as the supply coming from the federal government remains limited.
Providers requested 446,850 doses and the state will receive 206,125 doses for the week of Feb. 15, according to the state Department of Health.
“We wish we could get everyone vaccines now but supply continues to be our biggest challenge,” said Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary of health. “Although the doses not where we want them to be, we’re optimistic about the future.”
The federal government has told states allocations will increase in the coming weeks and months, Roberts said. The FDA could approve the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the end of the month, which would also increase supply, she said.
Washington’s first three-week allocation forecast from the federal government shows an increase in doses expected throughout the month, according to the state Department of Health. According to the forecast, which is subject to change, the state should receive about 240,620 doses for the week of Feb. 21 and 242,360 doses the following week.
The Department of Health plans to use the information to develop a strategy to help with consistency and predictability, Roberts said.
State and local officials also urged vaccine providers to prioritize giving people second doses by using first-dose vaccine supplies if they have to.
Roberts said the state is trying to correction some confusion from several weeks ago when the governor began requiring providers use 95% of their vaccine allocation within a week, which led to some using second doses as first doses. That’s created a higher current demand for second doses, she said, with providers requesting nearly double what the state will receive next week.
“We have an incredible amount of requests this coming week,” Roberts said. “We’re working to understand the scope problem and identify a couple different options on how to manage that and get the first and second doses lined back up in the future.”
The state recommends providers schedule second-dose appointments when giving the first vaccine dose.
As of Saturday, about 942,170 vaccine doses had been given statewide, about 79% of the 1.06 million doses delivered.
Cowlitz County vaccine providers had given 7,672 doses as of Saturday. More than 6,265 county residents had received their first dose and about 1,810 had received both doses as of Saturday, according to the state.
Cowlitz County vaccine providers were allocated 400 first-dose vaccines this week, according to the health department. For the last several weeks, the number of first doses coming to Cowlitz County has ranged from zero to 2,000 each week.
Cowlitz Family Health Center didn’t receive a vaccine allocation this week, said Jim Coffee, deputy director. The organization has received two 100-dose shipments of vaccine and has administered the doses to eligible patients at its 12th Avenue and 14th Avenue clinics.
“Of the 200 vaccine doses we have received we have put all 200 into people’s arms,” Coffee said in an email. “We are really proud that there has been no wasted vaccine.”
Cowlitz County, as part of vaccination efforts with Clark and Skamania counties and an incident management team, requested 250 doses for next week, said Stefanie Donahue, communications manager. If it’s allocated that amount, the group is prepared to send a mobile vaccination team to high-risk populations in the community eligible under the first tier of phase 1b, she said.
The state denied the group’s previous request for 1,000 doses to open a larger vaccination site in Cowlitz County this week because of limited supply.
Donahue said the group plans to request smaller allocations for now to ensure sufficient vaccine supply for other healthcare providers currently ready to vaccinate people. The county group will focus on sending out mobile vaccination teams, she said.
Last Thursday and Friday, volunteer teams vaccinated more than 930 residents and staff of adult family homes, assisted living facilities and senior independent living facilities in Clark and Cowlitz counties. Approximately 91 doses were given at 11 adult family homes in Cowlitz County, Donahue said.
Cowlitz County Wednesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,978. The county recorded 428 new cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 20 to Feb. 2.
The county Superior Court announced Wednesday it is extending the suspension of jury trials and in-person hearings until April 5 because of the continued high level of COVID-19 activity.
All defendants and litigants are required to appear for scheduled hearings via Zoom.