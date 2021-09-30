 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Washington Street between Second and Fourth avenues in Kelso closed to traffic Oct. 4-11
0 comments

Washington Street between Second and Fourth avenues in Kelso closed to traffic Oct. 4-11

{{featured_button_text}}
Road construction

Washington Street between Second and Fourth avenues in Kelso will be closed to traffic from 6:30 a.m. Oct. 4 through 8 a.m. Oct. 11 for concrete street panel replacement, according to a press release from the Beacon Hill Water & Sewer District.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News