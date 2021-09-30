Washington Street between Second and Fourth avenues in Kelso closed to traffic Oct. 4-11

Washington Street between Second and Fourth avenues in Kelso will be closed to traffic from 6:30 a.m. Oct. 4 through 8 a.m. Oct. 11 for concrete street panel replacement, according to a press release from the Beacon Hill Water & Sewer District.
