Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh apologizes for wearing yellow Star of David to protest COVID vaccine rules

State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said Wednesday he is "terribly sorry" for wearing a yellow Star of David on his shirt at an event over the weekend in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The backtracking, during an appearance on a conservative radio talk show, came after Walsh's use of the symbol drew widespread condemnations, including from Democratic and Republican colleagues in the state Legislature as well as by Jewish organizations.

Walsh had the star — an infamous symbol Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust — affixed to his shirt during a speech to a conservative group at a church in Lacey, Thurston County, on Saturday. He said it was meant to make a point about vaccine mandates that he opposes.

"It's an echo from history," Walsh wrote on a Facebook page about the symbol. "In the current context, we're all Jews."

His comparison of a public health vaccination campaign with the Nazi genocide that killed 6 million Jews during World War II attracted national attention and criticism.

The Anti-Defamation League's Pacific Northwest chapter called Walsh's comparisons "a gross misappropriation of history to advance an ignorant political point of 'freedom.' It is deeply offensive and discounts the painful history of marginalized communities."