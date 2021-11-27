Washington State Parks offers virtual field trips while Mount St. Helens Visitor Center is closed

CASTLE ROCK — An entire grade level at the Castle Rock School District typically visits the Mount St. Helens area. Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said students haven't gone for the last few years.

With the Mount St. Helens Visitor Center closed since the start of the pandemic, the state is now bringing field trips to students. Washington State Park Ranger Alysa Adams said what students can’t see in person, can still be learned online through recorded videos and live virtual chats with rangers like herself.

“Let’s have a field trip virtually,” she said. “We’re still here, just not in the capacity you remember.”

Lessons

The visitor center closed at the start of the pandemic, and still is not open due to construction and renovation, according to Washington State Parks.

If you go What: Online Washington State Parks lessons and ranger talks. When: Anytime. Where: parks.state.wa.us/1197/Virtual-Learning-Opportunities-in-Parks or www.youtube.com/user/WashingtonStateParks. Cost: Free.

To make up for lost in-person learning, parks employees are offering 26 video recorded lessons led by rangers throughout the state on topics like geology, marine life and animal adaptations in winter.

Adams hosts the latter video, as well as a three-part series on the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption, which includes sample classroom questions and assignments. She also hosts what she called a "ranger talk" on the eruption tailored for older students or adults who miss the in-person lectures she hosted about four times a day before COVID-19.

COVID changes

Adams said pre-pandemic visitor center lectures would each draw around 60 attendees who would ask questions and mingle at the site. The center was open daily almost year round before the closure, according to Washington State Parks. With the facility closed, Adams had to reinvent the way she communicated with the public.

"The big first step was to go virtual," she said.

In addition to video lectures and live online chats, Adams started offering what she called “campground chats.” Instead of hosting 25-minute, large in-person gatherings at Seaquest State Park’s outdoor amphitheater, Adams held 15-minute individual talks with campers in 2020 and 2021 near their tents or RVs.

Adams said she toted props like black bear skulls or images of the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption to individual campsites to teach families about the area’s wildlife, geology and history as their own “personal ranger.” Other times, she’d use the natural setting as inspiration, like suggesting kids look for banana slugs while learning about the decomposers that process plant material like leaves.

"We got crafty and used what was around us," she said.

Less staff, more visitors

In 2020, Adams said she gave 117 campsite talks to 750 people. By the next year, Adams said she and another ranger were able to increase that to 240 talks with 1,710 people.

Just before the pandemic hit, Adams said she offered seasonal positions to people she could not onboard in the summer because of funding shortages brought on by COVID-19.

But the visitors still came. She said campsites often were booked every day during the pandemic, while historically visitors could almost always snag spots without reservations during the week.

In 2022, the state hopes to open the visitor center, Adams said, but could not give an exact date.

