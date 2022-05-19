Washington state lawmakers review a gas tax pause as Longview prices pass $5 a gallon

Gas prices in Longview and across Washington have climbed to record highs, passing $5 per gallon.

According to the website GasBuddy and numbers from AAA, the average gallon of gas in Cowlitz County was roughly $5.25 per gallon on Thursday. Stations across Longview and Kelso ranged from $4.89 per gallon to $5.49.

Of the 14 metro areas in Washington tracked by AAA, Longview's prices were second only to Seattle on Thursday, while other cities trailed by a few cents.

Greg Webster came down from Castle Rock to the Kelso Safeway to fill his truck with diesel. Webster brought three plastic gas cans with him, which he filled with diesel for his farm equipment.

"Before the fuel prices got high, my wife and I got a motor home. Bad timing," Webster said as he filled up. "Fortunately that one runs on gas and not diesel."

The average price of diesel in Longview Thursday was 50 cents higher than gas, according to AAA.

Washington's statewide average reached a record high of $5.18 per gallon Thursday, according to AAA — the fourth-highest prices in the country after California, Hawaii and Nevada.

'Expect fuel prices to increase'

Eric Jessup is a research professor and director of the Freight Policy Transportation Institute at Washington State University, where he studies gas prices along with other pressures on freight companies across the United States.

Jessup said prices may continue to climb before they start coming down. In normal years, Jessup said, gas prices peak around the beginning of June as families leave for summer vacations and remain elevated through the beginning of September.

"Given the supply interruptions we have in Ukraine, and demand for fuel is still rising for summer travel, I would expect fuel prices to increase. Where it will top out is anybody's guess," Jessup said.

Mitch Hille was filling up his pickup at Longview pump Thursday afternoon. Hille said he was angry about the prices, blaming the federal government and "capitalistic opportunism" by oil companies. Hille recently drove from Texas to Washington, where he was from originally, and said the prices wouldn't change his driving habits.

"It's just taking more money out of my wallet," Hille said. "This country is a mobile country. We need to keep driving because it's so vast, there isn't a choice outside of the major cities."

Jessup said the cities aren't where people tend to see the worst of the price spikes. Peak gas prices were often along major interstates and highways in rural areas, where there are lots of cars and limited competition between stations. Jessup named Snoqualmie Pass as a frequent site for the highest prices in Washington.

Gas tax suspended?

Washington's state gas tax is a major contributor to elevated prices. At 49 cents per gallon, it's a higher tax than every state except California and Pennsylvania.

District 20 Sen. John Braun, the Senate Republican leader, issued a statement Monday calling for a temporary suspension of the state gas tax. Lawmakers would have to convene for a special session to enact the pause. Braun said the state's strong revenue reports show the suspension would likely not affect budgets.

"We have an affordability crisis in this state, and reducing the cost of fuel is a good way to get at that," Braun said.

During a press conference Wednesday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee shot down the idea of pausing the gas tax. Inslee said that he expected gas companies would keep prices at the pump the same if the tax was dropped, turning those 49 cents per gallon into corporate profit instead of funding for state roads and construction projects.

Jessup sided closer to Inslee's view on the issue, saying summer's likely increase in travel could lead to funding more state road projects through the gas tax.

"From a policy standpoint, that may or may not be what you are looking for," Jessup said.

