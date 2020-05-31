Washington State Garlic Fest canceled

While the “in-person” Washington State Garlic Fest is canceled this year, organizers will share online tools to help customers find vendors who would have been at the fest, according to a Friday press release.

“While we are deeply saddened to cancel the in-person event this year, we are working on efforts to help our annual vendors use online tools to highlight and market each one of them, should they be interested,” Washington State Garlic Fest Coordinator Fionna Velazquez said in a prepared statement. “Many of attendees come every year to go to specific vendors for products they love. We hope to aide in helping our guests still find and buy their favorite items.”