Fisheries finally get $8.4M aid with help of Murray, Cantwell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After funds were held up for two years, Washington tribes and fishing communities will receive more than $8.4 million in fishery disaster assistance.

Washington Democratic Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell helped include the funding in a 2018 spending bill, according to a press release. However, the funds were held up by the Office of Management and Budget.

Murray and Cantwell sent a letter to the acting OMB director earlier this month, urging him to distribute the funds.

“In these particularly uncertain times, I’m glad to see tribes and other fishing communities across our state finally get the federal assistance they need to recover, and I won’t stop fighting to make sure the federal government is doing its part to ensure Washingtonians who rely on fishing are getting the help they need to survive this crisis,” Murray said in the release.

“Fisheries are a cornerstone of Washington’s maritime economy, and fishery disasters result in significant nutritional, cultural and financial burdens for Tribes,” Cantwell said in the release. “ I will keep working to improve the fisheries disaster process and develop mitigation strategies to lessen the impact of these disasters.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.