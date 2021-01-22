Washington remains in phase one of reopening plan as regional, local COVID-19 cases increase

The state will remain in phase one of Gov. Jay Inslee’s new reopening plan for another week as cases increase in most of the eight regions.

The southwest region — Cowlitz, Clark, Wahkiakum, Skamania and Klickitat counties — for the second week in a row met only one of the four metrics.

That meant the state would remain in phase one of the governor’s plan. The plan that took effect Jan. 11 replaces the statewide restrictions introduced Nov. 15 that prohibited indoor dining, fitness facilities, movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums, as well as limiting retail capacity to 25%. Most of those restrictions remain the same in phase one.

To move forward to the next phase, a region must have a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of cases; a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of admissions; ICU occupancy of less than 90%; and a test positivity less than 10%.

The southwest region only met and improved in one metric — the seven-day average ICU bed occupancy, which fell from 70% to 54% from Jan. 10-Jan. 16, well below the state’s 90% goal.

After a flattening last week, the region saw a 44% increase in the two-week rate of new cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 13-Dec. 26 vs. Dec. 27-Jan. 9.