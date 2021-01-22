Washington remains in phase one of reopening plan as regional, local COVID-19 cases increase

The state will remain in phase one of Gov. Jay Inslee’s new reopening plan for another week as cases increase in most of the eight regions.
The southwest region — Cowlitz, Clark, Wahkiakum, Skamania and Klickitat counties — for the second week in a row met only one of the four metrics.
That meant the state would remain in phase one of the governor’s plan. The plan that took effect Jan. 11 replaces the statewide restrictions introduced Nov. 15 that prohibited indoor dining, fitness facilities, movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums, as well as limiting retail capacity to 25%. Most of those restrictions remain the same in phase one.
To move forward to the next phase, a region must have a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of cases; a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of admissions; ICU occupancy of less than 90%; and a test positivity less than 10%.
The southwest region only met and improved in one metric — the seven-day average ICU bed occupancy, which fell from 70% to 54% from Jan. 10-Jan. 16, well below the state’s 90% goal.
After a flattening last week, the region saw a 44% increase in the two-week rate of new cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 13-Dec. 26 vs. Dec. 27-Jan. 9.
The jump followed a statewide and local trend of cases increasing following a dip around Christmas.
The two-week rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 also increased, jumping 36% from Dec. 20-Jan. 2 to Jan. 3-Jan. 16.
The region’s seven-day average percent of positive COVID-19 tests was also above the state’s 10% goal, at 24% from Dec.27-Jan.2, up from 18% reported last week.
Cowlitz County Friday reported 67 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, a man in his 60s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized. The county has recorded 3,425 cases and 36 COVID-19 deaths.
After a dip Christmas week, Cowlitz County’s cases have increased past pre-holiday highs, according to the health department.
The county recorded 481 new cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13, the highest rate since the pandemic began, according to a health department report.
Clark County saw a steady decrease in cases throughout December, but cases shot back up following the holidays and appear to be on-par with pre-Thanksgiving levels, according to the state Department of Health data.
The county’s post-holiday surge is ebbing, with the daily average dropping to about 118 cases since Jan. 15, down from a daily average of 145 cases the week before, The Columbian reported Friday.
The more rural Wahkiakum and Skamania counties have recorded much lower case counts but have both seen increases in virus activity this winter, according to the Department of Health data.
Klickitat County’s case rate spiked in mid-December but decreased before the holidays and appears to have flattened.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s new phased reopening plan, “Healthy Washington—Roadmap to Recovery,” took effect Jan. 11, with all eight of the new regions starting in phase one.
In phase two, indoor dining and fitness centers can reopen at 25% capacity, as well as indoor entertainment like theaters, bowling and museums. Weddings and funerals could include indoor receptions, wakes or other gatherings with restrictions based on venue.