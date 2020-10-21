Washington Listens call line provides support for ongoing COVID stress

For Washingtonians feeling stressed, anxious or depressed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a state call line offers a listening ear or connections to help.

Washington Listens provides non-clinical support to people who are sad, anxious or stressed due to COVID-19. The seven-day call line is staffed by trained specialists who can talk to callers about their struggles and refer them to local resources if needed.

Keri Waterland, Washington Health Care Authority behavioral health director, said the line helps people accept “given everything, it’s okay not to feel okay.”

“The push for this line is to really give folks an outlet to normalize the fact we are in … really unprecedented times,” she said. “We don’t know from day to day what we’re going to be needing to face.”

The line is free and available to anyone in the state. The service is anonymous and staff only track the number and nature of calls, according to the state. Callers can select a language preference or accessibility options.