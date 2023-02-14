Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday learned about several Cowlitz County homeless and behavioral health programs, while spreading the word about his proposal to pay for more housing statewide.

Inslee toured CORE Health's Ascent Youth Activity Center, the CORE Health Support Center, Community House on Broadway and HOPE Village in Longview. He later held a roundtable discussion with city officials, Cowlitz County judges, law enforcement, corrections and behavioral health professionals.

Inslee said the state needs increases across the whole spectrum of housing — emergency shelter, transitional housing, vouchers and permanent units — which is why he's asking for a $4 billion bond to build housing and shelters.

"We're trying to increase the housing component of this," he said. "Because if someone can get stable, get into a place, they can deal with mental health challenges."

The bond is a major part of Inslee's 2023-25 budget proposal announced in December. The state would borrow the $4 billion over six years by selling general obligation bonds and would incrementally pay that money back over a longer period of time.

The plan requires approval by legislators and voters to allow Washington to borrow more than the debt limit set in the state constitution.

HOPE Village visit

On Tuesday, Inslee met Salvation Army and city of Longview leaders at the HOPE Village pallet-home site and heard from two residents about their experiences.

Tasha Krackenberg told the governor that she lived in a tent at the Alabama Street encampment for about eight months before moving into one of the 50 pallet homes. Krackenberg said she recently got a job for the first time in a few years and is working with a case worker on her next steps.

Inslee said it is "very inspiring" to see people get their feet under them after "a little investment."

About 15 people protesting outside HOPE Village argued the price of the program was too high, with signs that read "The most expensive homeless camp on the planet?"

The city of Longview paid about $1.15 million to purchase pallet homes and set up the site, and contracted with the Salvation Army to run the program for an amount to not exceed $1.4 million for one year.

Inslee said the site "sells itself" with 50 people living in the pallet homes instead of in squalor. As with other tiny home sites in the state, getting people into safe housing helps them get into treatment, he said.

"We're learning there's no one thing to solve this problem," Inslee said. "Housing, treatment, job training, get people off the streets, out of encampments."

CORE Health programs

Earlier Tuesday morning, Inslee toured the CORE Health and Community House buildings and heard from staff about the organizations' programs for adults and youth.

At the Ascent Youth Activity Center, Inslee, Executive Director Frank Morrison and CORE staff talked about the increase in youth mental health concerns.

In 2022, CORE Health served 1,060 youth through the center and at schools. The organization offers behavioral health services, substance use treatment and counseling, as well as a safe place for teens to go after school.

Morrison showed the governor the building where Community House is planning on opening a overnight shelter for unaccompanied homeless teens.

The organization applied for a state grant to purchase and renovate the building on the corner of 12th Avenue and Broadway.

Inslee said Community House has a good plan for the youth shelter.

PHOTOS: Gov. Jay Inslee visits Longview Close 1 of 8 Gov. Inslee Visit From left, Trudi Inslee, Gov. Jay Inslee and Frank Morrison, of CORE Health, chat outside of the Community House during the governor's visit to Longview on Tuesday. He toured Ascent Youth Center, CORE Health Social Support Center, Community House on Broadway and HOPE Village. Gov. Inslee Visit Gov. Inslee chats with James Robbins, a former resident of Community House, about the impact of the Community House's positive impact on his sobriety on Tuesday. Gov. Inslee Visit Gov. Inslee tours a pallet house in HOPE Village on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Longview. Gov. Inslee Visit Frank Morrison gives Gov. Inslee a tour of Ascent Youth Center's weight room on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Longview. Gov. Inslee Visit CORE Health Social Support Center employees chat with Gov. Inslee about the importance of providing housing during a drug detox program. Gov. Inslee Visit Governor Jay Inslee, and his wife, Trudi, left, during a roundtable discussion at Ascent Youth Center on Tuesday, February 14, in Longview. Gov. Inslee Visit HOPE Village resident Tasha Krackenberg chats with Gov. Inslee about her pallet home on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Longview. Gov. Inslee Visit Protest signs can be seen from inside HOPE Village during Gov. Inslee's visit on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Longview. About a dozen people showed up at the shelter's gate to protest Gov. Inslee and his request of a $4 billion bond to build housing and shelters throughout the state. +7 +7 +7 +7 +7 +7 +7 +7 +7 +7