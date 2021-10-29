 Skip to main content
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to hold Southwest Washington Zoom open house
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to hold Southwest Washington Zoom open house

Rogue sea lion

State Fish and Wildlife personnel encounter a rogue sea lion on land near Castle Rock on Feb. 23, 2020.

 Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, contributed

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will host a Zoom open house to answer questions about fish topics, including salmon recovery and sea lion management in the Lower Columbia.

The Nov. 2 Zoom focused on Southwest Washington — Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties — is the first of six digital open houses this fall. Other open houses will focus on different regions. 

“If you’ve ever had questions about the fish or wildlife in your area or how these species are conserved and managed by the Department, this is a chance to learn more. It’s about connecting with residents on the topics that matter to them,” Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind said in a press release from the WDFW. “The virtual format offers convenience and supports public safety. You can participate by video at home or even call in by phone from the parking lot at soccer practice.”

Susewind will join Regional Director Kessina Lee on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. To join, visit  https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87246358041 or call 1-253-215-8782 and enter use ID 872 4635 8041. 

