Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to hold Southwest Washington Zoom open house

The Nov. 2 Zoom focused on Southwest Washington — Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties — is the first of six digital open houses this fall. Other open houses will focus on different regions.

“If you’ve ever had questions about the fish or wildlife in your area or how these species are conserved and managed by the Department, this is a chance to learn more. It’s about connecting with residents on the topics that matter to them,” Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind said in a press release from the WDFW. “The virtual format offers convenience and supports public safety. You can participate by video at home or even call in by phone from the parking lot at soccer practice.”