Washington congressional delegation asks for funds to monitor Cowlitz flood risk

The corps is required under 1985 legislation to uphold flood protection levels in Castle Rock, Lexington, Kelso and Longview.

Over the years, the federal government has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to protect the communities from Mount St. Helens-related flood threats. But the White House in recent years has declined to seek money for annual river surveys. Last year, local taxpayers shelled out $110,000 for a survey to check for silt buildup in the river for the first time in four years.

“Despite the vocal advocacy for this funding by the congressional delegation, OMB and the Corps failed to put it in place, which has shifted the financial burden to local stakeholders,” the delegation letter says.

It adds: “Failing to address the risk to impacted communities not only threatens them with the uncertainty of flooding but fails to give them the peace of mind that the monitoring can provide. We request a detailed explanation behind the decision to not fund sediment monitoring and ask that you work with our offices to identify options to fund this important work as soon as possible,” according to the letter.

The county-funded river survey found that flood protection levels are up to the required levels, except in Lexington, where silt washed out of the Toutle Valley has raised the riverbed up to seven feet.

The Lexington situation is not an emergency and needs more analysis. But no dredging or other immediate action is needed now, according to corps officials in Portland.

Contact City Editor Andre Stepankowsky at 360-577-2520.

