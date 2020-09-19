Washburn remembered as 'huge champion of the labor movement'

“At the end of the day, it wasn’t about us. It was about making sure we … didn’t have another EGT,” Bridges said. “We didn’t want somebody to come into our town and build something without us and without buying their supplies at our local businesses. We were able to do that,” with the Millennium contract.

Although he was a plumber/pipefitter by profession, Washburn worked on behalf of all local workers. He understood the importance of solidarity, and he had a knack for working across union lines, Myers said.

“The labor movement by default is fractured at times. … We have diverse interests across the board. If we don’t have someone who tries to understand all of those things and tries to balance that out, then we can end up fighting within ourselves,” Myers said. “Jeff always tried to do that in an honest way. He would tell you what he was thinking. Jeff would tell you what was in his heart, and why he felt a certain way or why he was trying not to defend something that could really kind of hurt people.”

Washburn revived the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council’s annual Labor Day picnic in 2011. Then a council president, he saw it as a chance to bring local unions together and celebrate the working class, Bridges said.