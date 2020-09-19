Washburn remembered as 'huge champion of the labor movement'

Jeff P. Washburn, a Cowlitz County labor leader who championed local workers during early discussions with EGT and Millennium Bulk Terminals, died on Sept. 8 after a battle with cancer. He was 63.
Cowlitz County union officials say Washburn dedicated his life to the local labor movement and working class citizens. He always looked for opportunities to promote union workers and help fellow workers, said Mike Bridges, president of the Kelso-Longview Building Trades Council.
“I don’t know if I could have done my job without having somebody in my corner like Jeff to bounce ideas off of, especially in the early days when I was learning,” Bridges said.
Tara McElligott, president of the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council, said Washburn was a “huge asset to the local labor movement” for many years. The council plans on starting a scholarship fund in his memory.
“He was always there for all of our labor day picnics. He was present at every single labor strike or picket line here locally,” she said. “He was just a huge champion of the labor movement, and we will really miss him.”
Washburn, an R.A. Long graduate, logged 41 years with the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 26, including almost six years as a business agent. He spent at least five years as an officer with the Kelso-Longview Building Trades Council, including multiple terms as the group’s president.
He also served as the president of the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council in 2011 and 2012 at the height of a labor dispute between local workers and the Export Grain Terminal company at the Port of Longview.
EGT did not contract locally to build its $200 million grain terminal. The company also hired staffers outside of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21, despite claims from the ILWU that it signed a contract requiring the use of local dockworkers.
The labor dispute spanned almost a year and included several protests, arrests and legal battles.
“Longview was going through a lot of strife with labor issues, and Jeff was trying to be that middle ground,” said David Myers, former president of the Kelso-Longview Building Trades Council. Myers served as Washburn’s counterpart on the trades council in 2011.
“Jeff did his job to represent working class families here in that battle. He was trying to convince the community to make sure those local jobs went to local people,” Myers said.
Washburn organized labor rallies and helped launch a “save local jobs” website during the EGT dispute, Myers said. He was one of the first labor representatives arrested during a Sept. 7, 2011, train delay intended to stop operations at EGT, though Washburn’s reason for being on the tracks wasn’t malicious, Myers said.
“I was driving down from Olympia at the same time he was on the tracks, and he said, “Dave, there are a lot of problems, and we have to figure out how to make this work for everyone,’ ” Myers said.
Within a few hours of that call, Washburn was arrested. He called Myers to notify him, and Myers headed straight to the jail to bail him out.
“I was the third person who had showed up with bail money to get him out,” he said.
Myers said Washburn carried the weight of that incident for years to come, especially as the case underwent the legal process. At the same time, Washburn helped organize the meetings between ILWU, EGT and the governor, which ultimately led to a resolution of the months-long labor dispute.
“Jeff’s job was to monitor it. … Personally it cost him money. It cost him a lot of headaches and hassle and I know it stressed him out for years and years and years until they dropped that case,” Myers said. “He never complained about any of this.”
Washburn applied that same “can-do, high energy, positive attitude” to every task he took on, including the negotiation of a contract with Millennium Bulk Terminals, Bridges said. The company agreed to use local labor to build its proposed a $680 billion export plant in Longview at the old Reynolds Aluminum site. Although that project is still wrapped up in legal battles, Washburn’s work ensures that the jobs won't be outsourced, Bridges said.
“At the end of the day, it wasn’t about us. It was about making sure we … didn’t have another EGT,” Bridges said. “We didn’t want somebody to come into our town and build something without us and without buying their supplies at our local businesses. We were able to do that,” with the Millennium contract.
Although he was a plumber/pipefitter by profession, Washburn worked on behalf of all local workers. He understood the importance of solidarity, and he had a knack for working across union lines, Myers said.
“The labor movement by default is fractured at times. … We have diverse interests across the board. If we don’t have someone who tries to understand all of those things and tries to balance that out, then we can end up fighting within ourselves,” Myers said. “Jeff always tried to do that in an honest way. He would tell you what he was thinking. Jeff would tell you what was in his heart, and why he felt a certain way or why he was trying not to defend something that could really kind of hurt people.”
Washburn revived the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council’s annual Labor Day picnic in 2011. Then a council president, he saw it as a chance to bring local unions together and celebrate the working class, Bridges said.
A musician in his off time, he often brought his band along to perform at the gathering. The shows were a good reminder to sit back, relax and enjoy “your day,” Myers said.
“The picnic was a piece of the labor movement that didn’t have to be a battle. It was Labor Day. And that was something Jeff always made sure people did: Take time for Labor Day. It’s your time.”
Of all the time he spent with Washburn, Bridges said his favorite moments happened when the duo visited area high schools to talk about trade apprenticeship programs.
“He got so excited talking to these high school kids about welding and all the stuff he was passionate about. You cannot fake that. He was doing the job he got paid to do, but it was like he would have done it for free,” Bridges said. “I still think about him every time I go now. … I think about those moments when I was nervous talking to a class, and how he’d make me laugh and we’d bounce things face and forth. He had so much energy he’d make me forget how nervous I was.”
Myers said that Washburn was “one of the most honest guys you’d meet.”
“He cared about everybody, and he was willing to do just about anything for anybody,” Myers said. “And that, I believe, really made him such a good leader.”
