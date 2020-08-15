Warning is ready to be called "Steve" instead of "Judge"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s a memory from his 23-year judicial career that Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning says he doesn’t want to remember but “shouldn’t ever forget.”

Several years ago, he made a ruling that, given what he knew at the time, he still believes was the right call. He doesn’t remember the details, but as a result of the ruling, “a boyfriend was in a house and killed a 3- or 4-year-old,” Warning recalls.

“I went home, laid my head in my wife’s lap and cried for three hours.”

To survive more than two decades on the bench, Warning had to learn how to handle difficult decisions and not run them over and over in his head. They’re sources of humility that he recalls as he prepares to hang up his robe for the last time next week.

“This is the best job on the planet,” Warning said last week. “Is it hard to do this job? Yes. It’s impossible. ... As a judge, you have to believe two completely (irreconcilable) things: I am absolutely the most qualified person to make this decision. And nobody is smart enough to make this decision.”

Warning, 66, said his first name has really been “Judge” for the last 23 years. His last day is Aug. 28, after which current Office of Public Defense Director Thad Scudder takes his seat.