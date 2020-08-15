Warning is ready to be called "Steve" instead of "Judge"

It’s a memory from his 23-year judicial career that Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning says he doesn’t want to remember but “shouldn’t ever forget.”
Several years ago, he made a ruling that, given what he knew at the time, he still believes was the right call. He doesn’t remember the details, but as a result of the ruling, “a boyfriend was in a house and killed a 3- or 4-year-old,” Warning recalls.
“I went home, laid my head in my wife’s lap and cried for three hours.”
To survive more than two decades on the bench, Warning had to learn how to handle difficult decisions and not run them over and over in his head. They’re sources of humility that he recalls as he prepares to hang up his robe for the last time next week.
“This is the best job on the planet,” Warning said last week. “Is it hard to do this job? Yes. It’s impossible. ... As a judge, you have to believe two completely (irreconcilable) things: I am absolutely the most qualified person to make this decision. And nobody is smart enough to make this decision.”
Warning, 66, said his first name has really been “Judge” for the last 23 years. His last day is Aug. 28, after which current Office of Public Defense Director Thad Scudder takes his seat.
He is retiring as one of the longest-serving Superior Court judges in county history. In that time, he’s become a blend “of the old school, authoritarian, firm, scary judge with a fine mix of a gentle lightheartedness,” benchmate Michael Evans said.
Several times a week, Warning and the other judges oversee long criminal dockets. Most defendants are relatively minor offenders struggling with drug abuse or mental health problems. Warning’s responses are usually blunt but not unkind, such as replying, “I hope you do” to defendants promising to turn their lives around.
Warning’s ability to give pithy tough love has served him well both as a judge and a lobbyist for judicial issues in Olympia, Judge Evans said.
“He’s always been really good at perceiving situations quickly and accurately, and once he has that perception, he’s able to express it really well with a few words,” Evans said.
Warning has also established himself as a voice for the bench, often speaking without reservation on current events affecting the legal system. He attributes that reputation both to being the most senior member of the bench and his own personality.
“I’m a publicly elected official and a public servant,” Warning said. “If I can answer your questions, I’m going to. I think that’s really important.”
Warning said he’ll be able to get more involved and vocal in the community after his retirement.
“The day I became a judge, I lost a good deal of my First Amendment rights,” Warning said. “I think most judges feel the same way. The notion that I’m getting them back is pretty interesting.”
Warning said he may come back to judge cases on a pro tem basis, and he plans to continue lobbying on judicial issues in Olympia. Those pleas in Olympia have included expanding the range of sentences that judges can order. It’s been a constant thorn in his side, Warning said.
Some crimes, for example, have ranges of 12 to 14 months in prison. That means “the best defendant in the world” only gets two months less than the “worst, completely unrepentant” one, Warning said.
He’s also wrestled with a statewide lack of resources for mentally ill defendants, who often wait weeks or even months in jail before getting treatment or evaluations at Western State, the state’s largest psychiatric hospital.
“These are, by definition, the most vulnerable people that come through the criminal system,” Warning said. “The amount of institutional inertia in taking care of those people … is criminal itself.”
In the courtroom, Warning developed a laid-back and personable style, willing to laugh and be interrupted by the clerks when needed, Superior Court Clerk Staci Myklebust said.She shared a story about a trial Warning oversaw years ago in which a guide dog he was raising was sleeping by his feet under the bench.
“He was looking at his computer and had his head down, and the dog started snoring,” Myklebust said. “You could see everyone looking at him ... and he said: ‘I just have to let you know, that’s the dog. I’m paying attention.’ “
But Warning’s courtroom was no zoo, Myklebust said. He commanded respect for the process and was so efficient that his hearings came to be known as “The Rocket Docket.”
“He handles things in a very detailed way with as little minutia as possible,” Myklebust said. “He’s on to the next case before the clerk is done with this one.”
Warning grew up in southern Ohio, and in fifth grade, his father, an instrument salesman, took a job with Weyerhauser Co. and the family moved to Longview.
“I remember my dad walking in the house and dropping his bags. He looked at us four kids and said, ‘We’re moving to God’s country.’ “
They moved again, to Tacoma, where Warning started high school. After graduating he went on to the University of Washington. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics in 1976 and law degree from the UW in 1979.
He interviewed at a large Seattle firm and realized quickly it wasn’t for him. But Warning also “had the hots” for an employee at local law firm Walstead Mertsching. She later became his wife, Angela Warning.
He landed an internship and began his legal career at the Longview firm. He learned he loved trials especially.
“There’s nothing more fun than swanning around in front of a jury,” Warning said. “There is definitely some adrenaline to it. There’s the combat, gladiatorial aspect of it. And you never lose sight of the fact that it’s real serious stuff going on.”
Warning came to prefer being his own boss and opened up a solo practice focusing on criminal defense and small business law.
“A lot of people see this difference between the prosecutor and defense attorney,” Warning said. “I always thought both sides had an equally valuable job to do, and I still see it that way.”
With that perspective, it’s no surprise Warning gained interest in being a judge only a few years into his career.
Warning first won election to the bench in November 1996. He says his greatest accomplishment came early on when he led the effort to start the county Drug Court in 1999, an alternative program for defendants whose drug problems drive them to crime. Drug courts were rare at the time, but it was a prescient move because drug cases later zoomed up.
Technically, the Drug Court shouldn’t be a part of the legal system, Warning said, because it doesn’t fit neatly with the responsibilities of the courts. But “the reason we do it is because it works,” he said.
“There’s a whole lot of people walking around who’d be dead otherwise,” Warning has said of the program. “There’s a whole lot of kids with parents. I see people weekly who graduated Drug Court who are tax-paying, solid members of the community.”Legal matters are almost never black-and-white, Warning said, especially when it comes to family law cases where the fate of children is at stake.
He referenced the Old Testament story of wise King Solomon, who told two women who both claimed to be a baby’s mother that he would simply split the child in half and share the boy between them. The gambit worked: The real mother immediately said she’d rather give the baby up than see it killed, and Solomon declared the child hers.
“Solomon just took a flyer and got lucky,” Warning said. “The actual decisions you have to make ... there’s not necessarily a right answer. There is, what you hope, a best answer.”
Over a 23-year judicial career, a judge could easily fall into ruminating over cases they wish had a better outcome.
In a trial in which the jury convicted a man of child molestation, Warning didn’t believe the man was guilty. It was his job to sentence him nonetheless.
“That one still bothers me,” Warning said. “I hope the jury was right and I just completely missed it.”
One of the best pieces of advice he learned came from retired Lewis County judge Dave Draper: “Give yourself 24 hours to beat yourself up over it, and then move on.”
Warning will be spending more time with his two children and four grandchildren in his retirement. An avid woodworker, he also plans to plow through a long list of furniture he wants to build. (He constructed his own desk at his Hall of Justice office.)
Being a judge has been ever-rewarding, Warning said. He’s never stopped learning. Even in his last few weeks, he’s still adjudicating legal situations that are brand-new to him.
“You’d think most of this I would have dealt with by now,” Warning said. “That’s part of why this job is so much fun: It’s never routine.”
