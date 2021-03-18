Wanted rural Kelso man fires rifle, detonates explosives during standoff with Lower Columbia SWAT team

A rural Kelso man is in custody following an armed standoff with a SWAT team late Wednesday that ended after authorities say he detonated explosives that burned down his home.

John Threlfall had been wanted by authorities following an armed road rage incident Sunday on Interstate 5 near Lexington.

The saga began around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, when deputies responded to a reported armed road rage incident following a crash on Interstate 5 near Lexington, according to a sheriff's office press release. Threlfall allegedly cut off the other vehicle, causing the crash, then pointed a pistol at the occupants of the vehicle before firing several shots into a nearby wooded area.

He fled the scene, but authorities were able to identify him based on his vehicle and witness accounts, the release states.

At 11:41 p.m. Wednesday, neighbors reported to law enforcement that Threlfall had returned to his Hometown Drive home and armed himself with a rifle and was firing the weapon inside the residence.

As deputies arrived, they said he retreated inside the home and detonated multiple explosives, believed to be firework mortars. The release states he ignored the commands of deputies at the scene and fired additional gunshots.