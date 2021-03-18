Wanted rural Kelso man fires rifle, detonates explosives during standoff with Lower Columbia SWAT team

A rural Kelso man is in custody following an armed standoff with a SWAT team late Wednesday that ended after authorities say he detonated explosives that burned down his home.
John Threlfall had been wanted by authorities following an armed road rage incident Sunday on Interstate 5 near Lexington.
The saga began around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, when deputies responded to a reported armed road rage incident following a crash on Interstate 5 near Lexington, according to a sheriff's office press release. Threlfall allegedly cut off the other vehicle, causing the crash, then pointed a pistol at the occupants of the vehicle before firing several shots into a nearby wooded area.
He fled the scene, but authorities were able to identify him based on his vehicle and witness accounts, the release states.
At 11:41 p.m. Wednesday, neighbors reported to law enforcement that Threlfall had returned to his Hometown Drive home and armed himself with a rifle and was firing the weapon inside the residence.
As deputies arrived, they said he retreated inside the home and detonated multiple explosives, believed to be firework mortars. The release states he ignored the commands of deputies at the scene and fired additional gunshots.
Nearby homes were evacuated and an emergency notification was sent to the neighborhood as the Lower Columbia SWAT team responded to the scene. The house became fully engulfed in flames during the standoff. Threlfall eventually was brought into custody after SWAT deployed chemical weapons. He was found hiding under a canopy in the back yard.
Cowlitz 2 Fire responded to the scene once Threlfall was in custody. The house and a vehicle in the driveway were destroyed in the fire.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office has jailed John Threlfall on charges of first degree arson, discharging a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia related to Wednesday's standoff. Additional charges related to an armed road rage incident Sunday include second-degree assault, drive-by shooting and hit-and-run.
Authorities are searching for a woman believed to be in the home with Threlfall when the incident began. Anyone with information about the incidents should contact the Sheriff's Office at 306-577-3092.