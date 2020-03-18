You are the owner of this article.
Walsh will hold COVID-19 telephone town hall Monday
State Rep. Jim Walsh will hold an hour-long telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Monday to answer questions about the state’s response to the new coronavirus.

The town hall will be structured like a call-in radio show, according to a press release.

To join, call 360-209-6593 at any time during the meeting. Press the star key to ask a question.

