Walsh will hold COVID-19 telephone town hall Monday

State Rep. Jim Walsh will hold an hour-long telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Monday to answer questions about the state’s response to the new coronavirus.
The town hall will be structured like a call-in radio show, according to a press release.
To join, call 360-209-6593 at any time during the meeting. Press the star key to ask a question.
Marissa Heffernan
Reporter
