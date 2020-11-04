Walsh widens lead in his quest for a third term

Incumbent state Rep. Jim Walsh widened his lead over his Democratic challenger for a seat in the 19th Legislative District after two counties in the five-county district posted updated ballot counts.

Walsh, an Aberdeen Republican, had 58.6% of the votes, or about 37,900 cast in his favor once updated results for Cowlitz and Lewis counties posted Wednesday night. Marianna Everson had 41.3%, or about 26,700 votes.

Updated counts for Pacific, Wahkiakum and Grays Harbor counties will not be posted until later this week.

Walsh, 56, flipped the 19th District Position 1 House seat to red for the first time in decades when he first ran in 2016. He won both that race and the 2018 race for his second term by less than one percentage point advantage over a Democratic challenger.

Walsh said he ran for a third time because he wants to continue serving Southwest Washington as an aggressive defender of the district's interests.

The 19th District seat represents voters in a large part of Cowlitz County, all of Pacific and Wahkiakum counties and parts of Grays Harbor and Lewis counties.