Walsh soars in 19th District House primary; challenger unclear

Incumbent 19th District state Rep. Jim Walsh handily secured a slot on the November ballot in Tuesday's primary election, but the race for his Democratic challenger remained too close to call in preliminary returns.

Montesano's Marianna Everson was about 850 votes ahead of Clint Bryson in the first wave of results, with 23% of the vote to Bryson's 20%.

"I'm just so excited to be able to be in this position right now, so grateful to all the volunteers and people helping out," Everson said. "It's amazing to me, with no infrastructure for progressives in the district, that we could pull out so far and do so well. ... I want the people to know that I'm fighting for them. I'm going to keep fighting for them, and we're going to pull this out and win the general election so everyone can have a dignified life."

Meanwhile, Walsh commanded 56% of the vote in the five-county district, which includes Longview, Kelso and everything west of the Cowlitz River. He won more votes than both of his opponents combined.

"I think I've been an aggressive fighter for this district, Cowlitz County and the 19th," Walsh said Tuesday evening. "I'm going to continue to be an aggressive fighter. I think that's what the people of this area want."