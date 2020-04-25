Walsh fights continued COVID restrictions; Inslee urges public to obey law

State Rep. Jim Walsh in recent weeks has become an outspoken critic of Gov. Jay Inslee’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, attending a demonstration at the Capitol on Sunday and posting videos to his Facebook page.
Walsh, a Republican whose district includes much of Cowlitz County, told The Daily News on Friday that he initially supported Inslee’s 30-day stay-home order last month because it included “reasonable limits.”
However, his support for the Democratic governor’s order “began to wane” towards the end of the 30 days and when Inslee started extending some of the initial orders.
“I am willing to go as far as May 4 in supporting it,” he said, though the Legislature at this point does not have a direct say in the matter.
Walsh has called for allowing hospitals to conduct elective surgeries, has strongly opposed releasing prisoners to comply with social distancing and has supported restarting private construction. (Inslee announced Friday that some construction activity can resume with safety rules.)
He attended a rally at the Capitol over the weekend to urge Inslee to lift the stay-home order. Attracting an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 people, the rally violated the governor’s order and guidance of public health officials. Few people at the demonstration appeared to be wearing masks or standing 6 feet apart, according to the Seattle Times.
“These are difficult and frustrating times,” Inslee said in a statement about the demonstration. “I understand the urgency of this crisis. However, this is not the time to halt the progress we have made. I encourage everyone in our state to stay home, stay healthy and, if you need to go out, practice adequate physical distancing.”
Walsh said he wore a bandanna at the demonstration for personal protection but he took it off while he was speaking. He has not felt sick since then.
“There’s always a risk (of catching COVID-19), but I didn’t think it was a large risk,” he said.
He added that “some interested parties are hyping the risk” of COVID-19. For people with chronic health issues or the elderly, it’s “not a small risk.” But for everyone else, “the risk is not as great” when you look at the mortality rate for the virus, he said.
Walsh shared on his Facebook page a post from Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney, in which the sheriff said he would not enforce the stay-home order because it is “preventing religious freedoms or constitutional rights.”
“Another good sheriff taking a stand for the people of his county,” Walsh wrote.
Inslee and state Attorney General Bob Ferguson released a joint statement in response to Fortney’s post that said he and other elected officials are “misleading business owners and individuals in their jurisdictions, putting people’s health at risk and potentially putting them on the wrong side of the law.”
“These orders are legal, and they are working,” the statement continued. “Do not be misled by local officials who encourage you to risk your health and violate the law. Please continue to take care of yourself, your family and your neighbors.”
Walsh called the statement “ironic” on Friday, citing Inslee’s support for needle exchanges and sanctuary states, which he said was supporting illegal activity.
“For him to suddenly clutch his pearls when someone else (practices civil disobedience), it’s not a consistent position for the governor to take,” he said.
Walsh said he isn’t calling for an immediate reopening of everything, but he’d like to start the process. Industries should start up again, with physical spacing for workers and an “aggressive” cleaning schedule, he said. Wearing masks should be encouraged, but not mandated.
“I don’t think reopening is mutually exclusive to individuals taking every precaution to protect their health,” he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.