Walsh fights continued COVID restrictions; Inslee urges public to obey law

“These are difficult and frustrating times,” Inslee said in a statement about the demonstration. “I understand the urgency of this crisis. However, this is not the time to halt the progress we have made. I encourage everyone in our state to stay home, stay healthy and, if you need to go out, practice adequate physical distancing.”

Walsh said he wore a bandanna at the demonstration for personal protection but he took it off while he was speaking. He has not felt sick since then.

“There’s always a risk (of catching COVID-19), but I didn’t think it was a large risk,” he said.

He added that “some interested parties are hyping the risk” of COVID-19. For people with chronic health issues or the elderly, it’s “not a small risk.” But for everyone else, “the risk is not as great” when you look at the mortality rate for the virus, he said.

Walsh shared on his Facebook page a post from Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney, in which the sheriff said he would not enforce the stay-home order because it is “preventing religious freedoms or constitutional rights.”

“Another good sheriff taking a stand for the people of his county,” Walsh wrote.