Walsh earns hefty lead in race for his third term

In perhaps his easiest path to victory, incumbent state Rep. Jim Walsh was well ahead of his Democratic challenger for a seat in the 19th Legislative District in Tuesday night's incomplete, unofficial election returns.

Walsh, an Aberdeen Republican, had 57.7% of the votes, or about 35,000 cast in his favor. Marianna Everson trailed by by alost 15 percentage point with 42.2%, or 25,583 votes.

Walsh, 56, flipped the 19th District Position 1 House seat to red for the first time in decades when he first ran in 2016. He won both that race and the 2018 race for his second term by less than one percentage point advantage over a Democratic challenger — a stark contrast to the initial 2020 results.

Walsh said he ran for a third time because he wants to continue serving Southwest Washington as an aggressive defender of the district's interests. He also wants to wrap up lose ends for several platform items he ran on.

That includes reforming the state Department of Ecology, a regulatory agency that Walsh often criticizes for dragging out the permitting process for industrial projects in the district.

Everson, 47, was a political newcomer who identified herself as an "FDR Democrat." A Montesano nurse, Everson said she ran to and unite the working class to stand up to big corporations that make a living on the backs of everyday people.

