Walsh, Bryson best for district

Washington’s sprawling 19th Legislative District stretches from Longview to Long Beach and up to Aberdeen, so it should be no surprise that the race for the state House seat currently held by Rep. Jim Walsh encompasses a wide stretch of issues as well.
When it comes to protecting local industries, attracting new growth and representing local interests in Olympia, TDN endorses Jim Walsh and Montesano City Councilmember Clint Bryson in next Tuesday’s Aug. 4 “top two” primary.
Walsh is tenacious in pursuing his policy goals, and his experience accrued in the past four years cannot be overlooked. Like all incumbents, he has a track record he can point to.
The Aberdeen Republican, who has carved out a conservative and libertarian agenda, has also taken a hard stance on how to solve the COVID-19 budget crisis, saying that decisive cuts to programs are needed instead of seeking new taxes. He has consistently opposed bills for new taxes and presses for budget cuts to take their place.
Walsh has been extremely consistent in his stance on key issues. He campaigned on his support for large industrial projects, opposing gun control measures and his “direct and aggressive” style. That is what he has done in Olympia.
Democrat Clint Bryson’s emphasis on building infrastructure as a basis for expansion is something we can all get behind. Ports for both Woodland and Longview have undertaken studies for how best to expand rail access, saying it was key to expanding their business.
Bryson is also a supporter of the methanol plant, saying that the project would have a big economic impact and would be cleaner and safer than alternative production methods. And while he is less excited about Millennium’s coal terminal, he said it should proceed if the permits go through as well.
Bryson’s history as a negotiator for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union also gives him plenty of experience fighting for the interests of working-class voters. He told TDN he has spent his adult life working to build consensus across divisions, something badly needed in an increasingly polarized world.
As for the final candidate in the primary, self proclaimed “Roosevelt Democrat” Marianna Everson? While we all agreed her heart is in the right place, we felt her agenda was simply not practical. The Montesano nurse is not wrong that there are a lot of people barely scraping by, but her solutions are politically unfeasible. She is clearly is out of sync with the political winds of this district and even suggested in her ed board interview that Weyerhaeuser Co. had pulled out of Longview. She’s also opposes the Kalama methanol plant, a clean way to create the jobs and tax dollars we need to help rebuild our working class and make our community economically and socially sustainable.
Finally, our endorsement for Walsh comes with reservations about the effectiveness of his style of leadership. His misguided campaign against Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirus politicies is an example of that. It’s fair and appropriate to debate where our fight against the virus is going, but there’s been a stridency in the incumbent’s opposition that is contrary to sober debate and public health.
Taking an aggressive stance in negotiations can be helpful, but it often comes with diminishing returns. Walsh has plenty of vinegar, but we’d like to see some honey for people who don’t agree with him.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.