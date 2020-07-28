Walsh, Bryson best for district

Bryson is also a supporter of the methanol plant, saying that the project would have a big economic impact and would be cleaner and safer than alternative production methods. And while he is less excited about Millennium’s coal terminal, he said it should proceed if the permits go through as well.

Bryson’s history as a negotiator for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union also gives him plenty of experience fighting for the interests of working-class voters. He told TDN he has spent his adult life working to build consensus across divisions, something badly needed in an increasingly polarized world.

As for the final candidate in the primary, self proclaimed “Roosevelt Democrat” Marianna Everson? While we all agreed her heart is in the right place, we felt her agenda was simply not practical. The Montesano nurse is not wrong that there are a lot of people barely scraping by, but her solutions are politically unfeasible. She is clearly is out of sync with the political winds of this district and even suggested in her ed board interview that Weyerhaeuser Co. had pulled out of Longview. She’s also opposes the Kalama methanol plant, a clean way to create the jobs and tax dollars we need to help rebuild our working class and make our community economically and socially sustainable.