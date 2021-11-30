Walk and Knock food drive Saturday to be 'Drive and Drop' for second year

The annual Walk and Knock Food Drive of Cowlitz County Saturday will be a "Drive and Drop" for the second year in a row.

Residents are asked to bring donations of nonperishable groceries or toiletries to one of four drop off sites between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. Drivers will remain in the vehicles while volunteers unload donations.

The food is collected at Lower Columbia CAP’s Help Warehouse and distributed to food banks in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties.

Drop off locations include:

• The Lower Columbia CAP warehouse parking lot on 12th Avenue between Maple Street and Michigan Street

• Walmart on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview

• The JCPenney parking lot at the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso

• Riverside Park on West Side Highway in Lexington

Drop-off barrels also will be set up through Dec. 14 at Fred Meyer on Ocean Beach Highway, at both Longview Walmart stores and at the Grocery Outlet on Ocean Beach Highway.

People also can donate money to support Lower Columbia CAP's Help Warehouse online at walkandknockcowlitz.com or by sending a check made out to Lower Columbia CAP with "Walk and Knock" in the memo line to 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview, WA 98632.

Kalama Walk and Knock will be a hybrid like last year, said Mayor Mike Reuter, who is organizing the event.

Residents within city limits are asked to set donations outside their front doors. Starting at 9 a.m. volunteers will pick up donations, but won’t be knocking on doors to keep social distancing safety measures in place, Reuter said.

People outside of the city limits or who miss the pick up window can drop off donations at the park and rides at Todd Road and Kalama River Road or at Toteff Park.

Reuter said he always can use more volunteers, and anyone interested in helping out or who has questions can contact him at mayor@cityofkalama.com.

Organizers canceled the Toutle and Silver Lake Walk and Knock because of risks from new strains of COVID-19. To support area residents, people can send donations to the Castle Rock Lions Food Bank at P.O. Box 776, Castle Rock, WA 98611.

