Wait list for Section 8 housing vouchers for most of Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific and Wahkiakum counties opens online April 13

For the first time, people in Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific and Wahkiakum counties who need rental assistance can apply to join the wait list for housing vouchers online instead of signing up in person.

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington launches its online application portal next week. People can apply to be on the wait list for Section 8 housing vouchers from 10 a.m. April 13 through 4:30 p.m. April 14 at www.hoswwaconnect.org.

Housing Opportunities does not provide vouchers for people in Kelso or Kalama.

Applications

Housing Opportunities Southwest Washington Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Westerman said the online application process likely will increase the accessibility and amount of applicants. She said it can be difficult for people in the four counties to reach the organization's Longview office to complete in-person applications.

The organization last opened applications to be on the wait list for vouchers in December 2018 and received more than 900 applications, Westerman said. Today, 128 applicants are on the wait list. Westerman said the organization will likely receive enough applications during next week's opening for the next two to three years.

She said people who don't have a computer or need help completing applications can visit the office at 820 11th Avenue during business hours for help. Paper applications will not be accepted, the agency reports, and email addresses are required to apply.

If you go What: Section 8 housing voucher wait list opening for Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington. When: 10 a.m. April 13 to 4:30 p.m. April 14. Where: www.hoswwaconnect.org. Cost: Free. Info: 360-423-0140 or hoswwa.org.

Vouchers

The Federal government's Housing Choice Voucher Program, which is often called Section 8 vouchers, provides rental assistance to people with low income based on income and family size. A housing subsidy is paid to the landlord by the housing agency that distributes the voucher, and the renter pays the difference to the landlord, reports the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Housing Opportunities' online portal also will include access for landlords and current tenants under the voucher program, Westerman said. She did not disclose dates for when the other portals will open.

The organization is holding a training session Monday for local providers who work with people who apply for the vouchers. People who wish to join can email jonathan.aguirre@hoswwa.org.

