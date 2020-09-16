 Skip to main content
Wahkiakum schools get literacy grants from Dollar General
Two Wahkiakum schools have received $2,000 grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support youth literacy programs for 189 children. 

John C. Thomas Middle and Julius A. Wendt Elementary both got the grants, according to a Dollar General press release. The grants go to organizations in a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center.  

“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer said in a press release. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”

According to a press release, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation was created in 1993 to honor the Company’s co-founder J.L. Turner who was functionally illiterate and never completed a formal education. During the past 27 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to schools, libraries and organizations.

